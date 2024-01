The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has put the business partner of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Mykhailo Kiperman.

This is evidenced by information on the NABU website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is looking for suspects in criminal proceedings No. 52022000000000091 of 05/03/2022 - Kiperman Mykhailo Yuriiovych, Kondrashov Dmytro Oleksandrovych and Frolova Yulia Mykolaivna," the search data says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the business partner of Kolomoiskyi, Mykhailo Kiperman in absentia. The NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) suspect him of organizing a scheme for the acquisition of electricity of PrJSC NPC Ukrenergo and legalization of funds received from its sale. The implementation of this scheme caused UAH 716 million losses to Ukrenergo.

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi agreed to provide the investigation with important documents in his case, but the court still extended his arrest until January 26, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.7 billion.

In 2023, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed a group of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office to conduct searches with the seizure of documentation in the office of PrJSC NPC Ukrenergo.