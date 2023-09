The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has allowed a group of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office to conduct searches with the seizure of documentation in the office of PrJSC NEC Ukrenergo.

This was confirmed to Ukrainian News Agency in the PGO.

The PGO applied to the court for permission to search the company on August 30.

Law enforcement officers conduct a search as part of criminal proceedings No. 42023000000000452, which has been investigated by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police since March 16.

Among the counterparties are the following: LLC Tsentrobud, LLC Sekur Intehratsiia, LLC Top Trading Line, LLC NVTs Inbiotekh, KVKP Soiuz, LLC Enerho Kraina, LLC Khoros, MPP Firm Interenerhoservis, LLC Eliz, LLC Kontur-M, LLC MHK Cherkasy, LLC Bud-Agro-Energo-Group, LLC Struktum, etc.

These companies supplied goods and services to Ukrenergo in 2019-2023.

The fact of searches was also confirmed in the NEC Ukrenergo and revealed that they facilitate investigative actions and voluntarily provide representatives of the PGO with all documents determined by the court decision.

"Note that the company would voluntarily provide investigators with all the necessary documents without conducting a search. But there was no such appeal to the company from law enforcement officers. From the list of documents that to law enforcement officers are interested in, some contracts were subject to verification by the State Audit Service," the NEC said on Facebook.

Ukrenergo recalls that the state audit of NEC ended in March, and the company disputes the results of the audit in court, because it considers them biased and unprofessional, and some such that directly contradict the law.

"It is a shame that energy companies, like defense enterprises during the war, are forced to fight against the biased conclusions of the State Audit Service. This does not contribute to effective preparation for the heating season, as well as to increasing the country's defense capability," the company said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is preparing for various scenarios of events in the winter due to possible missile attacks by the aggressor state of russia on the power system.

Ukrenergo is preparing for the worst winter scenario.

In 2019, searches were conducted in Ukrenergo due to the appropriation of budget UAH 40 million.