The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba started negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod.

Yermak announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, we are meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, and his team. We are working to establish relations, we need a frank and constructive dialogue. We are ready," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Szijjarto received death threats before his visit to Ukraine.

At a meeting of the European Council on December 14, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the decision to allocate EUR 50 billion from the European Union budget to help Ukraine.

Zelenskyy initiated the meeting with Orban. Ukraine and Hungary are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orban.