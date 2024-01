Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto received an anonymous letter with death threats written in Ukrainian.

This was reported by the Hungarian publication Index on Tuesday, January 23.

In the letter, the minister was promised an "explosive reception" during his upcoming visit to Ukraine.

"Hungarians, we hate your government, which continues to do everything possible to lose the war. Do you think your minister will come to us after the attacks on Ukraine? We don't think so. So on January 29, you can expect an explosive reception. An armored train will not save you. We recommend placing an order with the funeral home so that they can start preparing a coffin for Szijjarto and it corresponds to his height. God forgives, but Ukrainians do not," says the letter addressed to the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine.

At a press conference in Brussels, Szijjarto said that the threat came through the Ukrainian embassy in connection with the meeting of foreign ministers, which is scheduled to take place on January 29. The minister stated that Hungary is interested in good cooperation with Ukraine and is trying to reach an agreement in the interests of the Zakarpattia community. The Ukrainian authorities assured the Hungarian side that the necessary security measures will be taken at the meeting.

State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Tamas Menczer wrote on his page in the social network that the death threat will not prevent Szijjarto from representing the interests of Hungary. According to him, the country wants "immediate, unconditional ceasefire, peace talks and peace". Menczer said that the world allegedly "demands a ceasefire and negotiations".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, Szijjarto announced that Hungary would block military aid to Ukraine.

On December 21, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he had accepted an invitation to a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It will be recalled that on November 9, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's administration, Gergely Gulyas, said that the European Union should not start negotiations on membership with Ukraine due to its non-fulfillment of conditions.