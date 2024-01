Invaders launch missile attack on industrial facility in Kremenchuk District in the evening - Poltava Adminis

On the evening of January 28, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk District in the Poltava Region, there were no injuries.

The head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Filip Pronin announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the second day in a row, the enemy has attacked the Poltava Region. According to preliminary information, there is again a hit in an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk District," he wrote.

Subsequently, Pronin added that there were no casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, russian invaders attacked the Poltava Region with strike drones, hit an oil refinery in Kremenchuk.

The troops of the aggressor state of russia killed the last resident of the village of Stepok in the Sumy Region.

On the night of Sunday, January 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 8 Shahed-136/131-type strike UAVs.

During the past day, January 27, five settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire of the military of the aggressor state of russia.