Russians shell 5 settlements in Donetsk Region over day. There are wounded, among them a child

During the past day, January 27, five settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire from the military of the aggressor state of russia. Enemy troops fired from the Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems, Uragan MLRS, artillery, tanks.

This is stated in the message of the police of the Donetsk Region.

The russian army concentrated fire on the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, the village of Ocheretyne, the village of Sokil.

7 civilian facilities were damaged - 4 residential buildings, an enterprise, a boiler room, and a gas pipeline.

In addition, today at about 1:30 a.m., russia struck Myrnohrad with three missiles. Two adults and a child were injured. 14 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a school, 9 civilian cars were damaged.

It is also noted that it was also possible to establish information about 5 people who were killed earlier in Niu York.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, the russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on a three-story building in Niu York - then three people were injured, and five remained under the rubble.

Earlier it was reported that during the past day, January 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 740 russian occupiers, 19 armored fighting vehicles and 12 artillery systems.