Launched Shaheds and beat with Iskander and S-300. Air Force speaks about night attack of invaders

On the night of Sunday, January 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 8 strike Shahed-136/131-type UAVs from the southeast direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the aggressor country of the russian federation), two Iskander-M missiles in the Poltava Region from the Voronezh Region of the russian federation and three S-300 air defense systems in the Donetsk Region from the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

This is stated in the message of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reportedly, civilian and critical infrastructure facilities in the Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions were attacked.

Four of the eight enemy UAVs with which the enemy attacked the front-line zone were destroyed by mobile fire groups of the Air Force.

Local administrations report on the elimination of the consequences of the "ballistics" strike. Preliminarily, it was without victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that the russian invaders are looking for a new tactic to use Shaheds for future attacks on Ukraine. According to her, the movement of Shaheds is now happening in smaller groups.