On January 20, the russian occupiers managed to advance along the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and capture the village of Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region.

This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, it is reported that geolocation images published on January 20 indicate that the military of the aggressor countries of the russian Federation captured Krokhmalne (20 km northwest of Svatove). At the same time, russian media bloggers previously claimed that the Ukrainian military had allegedly withdrawn from their positions near this settlement.

Geolocation footage also shows that russian troops have advanced slightly east of Ivanivka (20 km southeast of Kupiyansk) and east of Zolotarivka (17 km south of Kreminna).

In addition, Ukrainian and russian sources reported that positional battles continued:

to the northeast of Kupiyansk in the area of Synkivka and Petropavlivka;

southeast of Kupiyansk in the Tabayivka District;

northwest of Svatove near Berestove;

to the west of Kreminna near Terny and Yampolivka;

to the southwest of Kreminna near Hryhorivka and the Serebrianske Forestry;

to the south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamiyanske.

ISW analysts reported that russian troops also advanced to the southwest of Bakhmut. Geolocation footage released on January 20 shows that russian troops have advanced in a small strip of forest northwest of Klishchiyivka (southwest of Bakhmut).

The ISW also stated that the occupying forces made a small advance in the area of the border of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Geolocation footage released on January 20 shows limited russian advances southeast of Urozhaine (10 km south of Velyka Novosilka).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, on Saturday, January 20, defenders repelled 21 attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region, on the Kupiyansk Axis.