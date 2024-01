The electricity supplier Yasno, which is part of the DTEK energy holding, will start disconnecting debtors in late January.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the press service of the company.

"Since the beginning of the year, Yasno has been forming and sending paper warnings, and customers have already started receiving them. According to the rules, the disconnection can take place no earlier than 10 working days after receiving the warning. Therefore, the first blackouts of debtors will begin already at the end of January. The key goal at the moment is not to disconnect as many consumers as possible, and to inform about the need for timely payment. Therefore, we recommend paying off debts as soon as possible in order not to get on the blackout lists," the company said.

The company noted that the overdue debt of residents of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the city of Kyiv currently amounts to more than UAH 1.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yasno director general Serhii Kovalenko announced on the air of a national telethon that Yasno plans to start disconnecting debtors on January 29.

At the end of December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the ban on the termination of the provision of housing and utility services to the population in case of non-payment or incomplete payment, as well as on the charging and collection of fines (penalties) for arrears for housing and utility services.

D.Solutions company under the Yasno brand develops electricity and gas supply business, implements solutions for energy efficiency and electric vehicles.

Supply companies of the Yasno brand provide electricity to 3.5 million families in the city of Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Regions and more than 80,000 enterprises throughout Ukraine.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.