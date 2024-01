The Yasno electricity supplier, which is part of the DTEK energy holding, will start disconnecting debtors on January 29.

Yasno Director General Serhii Kovalenko announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Kovalenko, the company ranks debtors by the largest amount of debt, as well as by the depth of debt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the ban on stopping the provision of housing and communal services to the population in case of non-payment or payment not in full, as well as on the accrual and collection of penalties and fines for debt for housing and communal services.

Supply companies of the Yasno brand provide electricity to 3.5 million families in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Regions and more than 80,000 enterprises throughout Ukraine.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM's shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.