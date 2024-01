Cabinet cancels moratorium on termination of provision of housing and communal services to population in case

The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled the ban on the termination of the provision of housing and communal services to the population in the event of their non-payment or payment not in full, as well as on the accrual and collection of penalties and fines for debt for housing and communal services.

This is stated in the government decree of December 29, 2023, No. 1405, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers established that this moratorium will apply only in the territories where hostilities are taking place or in the territories temporarily occupied by russia, in accordance with the list approved by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

On March 5, 2022, the government introduced until the cessation or abolition of martial law in Ukraine a ban on the termination of the provision of housing and communal services to the population in case of non-payment, as well as a moratorium on the accrual and collection of penalties and fines, inflation charges, interest per annum accrued on debt formed for untimely and/or incomplete payment of housing and communal services by the population.

Also, heat tariffs for the population will remain unchanged in the heating season of 2023/24.