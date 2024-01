Last night, the air defense forces destroyed only 4 of the 8 Shaheds due to the fact that the enemy launched drones across the frontline territory, immediately hitting the line of defense.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon.

"There are different circumstances, different directions where it is possible to destroy more, and somewhere it is not possible. This is due to the fact that the enemy during this night attack directed Shaheds on the frontline territory, immediately hitting the line of defense, protected objects. Actually, these are troops and other objects that the enemy wants to hit. Therefore, four drones were destroyed by mobile fire groups, and in such circumstances - this is a pretty good result," the speaker explained.

He also recalled that the russian army attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, which are difficult to shoot down for the air defense forces.

"Not that we cannot somehow intercept and destroy them, we must have something to intercept ballistics. It is clear that we do not have many means that can intercept and destroy ballistic missiles," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said that the russian invaders are looking for a new tactic to use Shaheds for future attacks on Ukraine. According to her, the movement of Shaheds is now happening in smaller groups.

On the night of Sunday, January 28, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 8 strike Shahed-136/131-type UAVs from the southeast direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the aggressor country of the russian federation), two Iskander-M missiles in the Poltava Region from the Voronezh Region of the russian federation and three S-300 air defense systems in the Donetsk Region from the temporarily occupied territory of the region.