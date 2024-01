Russians looking for new tactic for use of Shaheds - Humeniuk

Russian invaders are looking for a new tactic to use Shaheds for future attacks on Ukraine.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the Espresso TV channel.

She noted that during the night attack in the south of Ukraine, the russian occupiers resorted to "tactical tricks."

"It (the enemy) used the low passage of drones over the water, making it as difficult as possible to detect them for air defense, and they came from the direction of actually residential areas, although they maneuvered among industrial ones," the spokeswoman said.

During the attacks, she said, Shaheds now fly in smaller groups.

"The last waves of strikes consist of 2-8 (drones), that night we counted up to 14. But the direction of Shaheds is quite branched, or vice versa - abundantly concentrated, as it was in the Odesa Region, very tightly in a row, not allowing orienting. This is a search for new tactics. The enemy, obviously, is trying to scout the readiness and accuracy of air defense systems, their location in order to plan future powerful actions," said Humeniuk.

The spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces noted that after the downing of the russian А-50 aircraft, which conducted reconnaissance, the emphasis on the enemy's intelligence activities was significantly shifted.

"They have resorted to an increase in the number of unmanned aerial vehicles, are trying by tactical aviation to compensate for the gaps in intelligence, and therefore do not have a clear idea where their future goals should be. Therefore, they obviously try to use in small parties for understanding," Humeniuk concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, the invaders fired 14 attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type and five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Ukraine, the air defense forces managed to destroy 11 drones.

10 drones were shot down in the Odesa Region, but there were hits.

The enemy hit with a Shahed the warehouse of a furniture plant in an industrial district of Odesa.

In addition, one of the downed drones hit a partially populated multi-storey new building in the Khadzhybeiskyi District of Odesa and caused a fire.

Another hit drone in the fall broke through the roof of a two-story residential building in the Prymorskyi District of Odesa.

Six people were injured.

Recall that russian terrorists launched two waves of Shahed kamikaze drones to the south of Ukraine on the night of January 25, and Odesa became the main target of the attack. Residential buildings and storage facilities were damaged and six people were injured in the attack.