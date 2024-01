Death toll due to russian shelling of Kharkiv on January 23 increased again

The number of people killed as a result of the russian shelling of Kharkiv on January 23 increased to 11 people. A 61-year-old woman, who was in a serious condition in the hospital, died.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Unfortunately, a 61-year-old woman, who was injured during the shelling by the occupiers on January 23 and was in a serious condition in the hospital, died," he informed.

It is reported that 11 people, including an eight-year-old girl, have been killed as a result of russian terrorist shelling on January 23.

We will remind, on the morning of January 23, Kharkiv was hit by missile fire. Residential buildings were destroyed, and electricity and water were also lost in some districts of the city.

The occupiers targeted high-rise residential buildings, causing significant damage. An educational institution and other civilian infrastructure were also destroyed.

Already in the evening of January 23, russian occupation forces attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv for the third time in a day.

On January 24, it was known that 10 people were killed as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by the russian federation on January 23.

After a series of russian missile attacks on Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov decided to support the renaming of Pushkinska Street. He suggested giving it the name of Hryhorii Skovoroda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, The Washington Post emphasized that for the aggressor state of russia, Kharkiv is one of the easiest targets for shelling. Due to the close location, the time between the launch of the missiles and the hit is less than one minute.