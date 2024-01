The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on Kharkiv increased to 3 people, the number of injured - to 42.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on his Telegram channel.

"The number of wounded in Kharkiv has increased to 42 people. Among them are four children, their condition is of medium severity," he wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, the occupiers targeted high-rise residential buildings, causing significant damage. An educational institution and other civilian infrastructure were also destroyed. There are people under the rubble.

Emergency workers rescued 27 people from the rubble. Information is being updated.

There were 5 fires with a total area of more than 400 square meters. Currently, rescuers are working on liquidation, inspecting damaged buildings, sorting out debris, and looking for people. Psychologists work on the ground.

We will remind you that during the morning shelling, the russian occupiers fired more than 40 missiles of various types into Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 21 enemy air targets.