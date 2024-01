Lubinets appeals to UN and ICRC that representatives of these organizations join inspection of crash site of I

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, appealed to the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for representatives of these organizations to join the inspection of the crash site of the IL-76 plane in the Belgorod Oblast of russia.

Lubinets announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine demands a transparent international investigation into the downing of the Il-76 plane! Therefore, I have already sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC: 1. With the question of whether they were informed by russia about the transfer of prisoners of war by plane; 2. With a request that the representatives of these organizations join to inspect the scene," he wrote.

At the same time, he is convinced that, as in the case of the tragedy in Olenivka, where the russian federation blamed Ukraine, this time russia will also make accusations, but no one will be allowed to the scene of the incident.

Lubinets noted that on the day of the plane crash, January 24, the exchange of prisoners was indeed planned. He emphasized that according to the Geneva Conventions, full responsibility for the life and health of prisoners of war rests with those who keep them. Also, the country that transports prisoners of war must fully ensure their safety and notify and inform the ICRC about the movement of prisoners of war.

Therefore, he emphasized, in this case - this responsibility lies with russia.

Lubinets also emphasized that at the moment there are no signs that there were a large number of people on the plane.

"In my opinion, this is a vivid example when the russian federation planned a propaganda information campaign against Ukraine. I believe that the enemy will continue to use the issue of prisoners of war to destabilize the situation inside Ukraine and reduce the support of our state by its partners," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the alleged downing of a russian plane with Ukrainian prisoners, said that all the facts must be established and that Ukraine will insist on an international investigation.

On the morning of February 24, social networks and mass media published information about the downfall of a russian Il-76 military transport aircraft in the Belgorod Oblast.

Russian officials and propagandists began to claim that 65 captured Ukrainian servicemen were allegedly on board the plane, who were being transported to the Belgorod Oblast for exchange. The crew was russian.

The Defense Intelligence confirmed that an exchange of prisoners was planned for that day, but it did not take place. The Defense Intelligence also stated that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the russian Il-76 aircraft and how many.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an official statement that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy means of delivery, control the airspace to destroy the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv axis.