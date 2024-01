On Thursday morning, due to a technical failure, the Shliakh information system and the website of the State Transport Safety Service (Ukrtransbezpeka) temporarily stopped working, and the Ukrposhta joint-stock company also reported about a large-scale technical failure in IT systems.

This was reported by the press services of Ukrtransbezpeka and Ukrposhta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To the attention of international car carriers and drivers. As a result of a technical failure in the operation of the data center, access to the Shliakh system and the official website of Ukrtransbezpeka is temporarily unavailable," the press service of Ukrtransbezpeka reported.

It is noted that the technical department is already solving the problem and the system will resume work in the near future.

In addition, Ukrposhta reported a significant technical failure in IT systems, as a result of which only the services of accepting payments and receiving parcels are available in the branches.

"Dear customers, please pay attention! Our IT systems experienced a significant technical failure. Our specialists are actively working to eliminate the problem and restore full operation, but it may take some time. Branches are now able to give out parcels and accept payments. Provision of other services will be restored later," the company said in a Facebook post.

Ukrposhta apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, December 25, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company reported a large-scale cyberattack on one of the company's data centers.

Due to the attack, the company's call center and the websites of Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gas distribution networks of Ukraine are currently down.

On December 12, Kyivstar, a mobile communications operator, suffered a powerful hacker attack.

A russian hacker group claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Kyivstar.