The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company announces a large-scale cyberattack on one of the company's data centers.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear clients of Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gas distribution networks of Ukraine. A large-scale cyberattack has been recorded on one of the data centers used by our companies. Currently, websites and the call center are not working. We will inform you further about the terms of service restoration," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, Kyivstar mobile communications operator was subjected to a powerful hacker attack.