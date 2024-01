The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Mykhailo Kiperman, business partner of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, in absentia.

This was announced in the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NABU and SACPO suspect him of organizing a scheme to seize the electricity of PrJSC NEC Ukrenergo and legalize the funds received from its sale. The implementation of this scheme caused Ukrenergo UAH 716 million in losses.

At the court session, the SACPO prosecutor read correspondence that allegedly confirms Kiperman's control of United Energy LLC and other companies involved in the investigation.

The court granted the request of the prosecutor and ordered the suspect to be remanded in custody.

After the suspect is detained and brought to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure.

The decision can be appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi agreed to provide the investigation with important documents in his case, but the court still extended his arrest until January 26, but reduced the bail to UAH 2.7 billion.

In 2023, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed a group of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office to search and seize documents in the office of Ukrenergo.