Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych has denied the information distributed in the media about the introduction of a revised bill on mobilization by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Zavitnevych wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Some media have spread false information that the government seems to have submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a revised bill on mobilization and military service. I want to refute these false reports. As of now, no such bills have come from the government to the Verkhovna Rada," he wrote.

Zavitnevych assured that as soon as such a document appears, the society will learn about it from official sources, and the bill itself will be available for review on the parliamentary website.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers decided to withdraw the bill on mobilization from the Verkhovna Rada.

Defense Minister Rustem Umierov on the evening of January 11 said that his team had already prepared a new version of the mobilization bill, taking into account all the proposals.

Verkhovna Rada Member from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko claimed that the parliament would consider the bill on mobilization on February 6, at the beginning of the new session.