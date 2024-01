Air defense forces shoot down 2 missiles in Dnipropetrovsk Region, debris fall on enterprise, man injured

Servicemen of the East Air Command unit shot down 2 russian missiles in the Dnipro District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region on Wednesday afternoon, the wreckage fell on a company in Dnipro, 1 person was injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Defenders from the East Air Command destroyed 2 missiles. They were shot down over the Dnipro District. The wreckage fell on one of the enterprises in Dnipro," he wrote.

The building and equipment of an enterprise were damaged.

Also, a 38-year-old man was injured in the missile attack.

He has a traumatic brain injury, concussion and fracture.

The man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The East Air Command specified that 2 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles were shot down.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, the Ukrainian military also shot down a russian Kh-59 missile in the Dnipro District in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Meanwhile, the number of victims from the shelling of Kharkiv on January 23 increased to 10 people.

On a part of the ballistic missile with which the russian army attacked Ukraine, a hand-written Korean character was found.

This can be a confirmation that the DPRK transfers shells to russia for war against Ukraine.