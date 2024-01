Inscription in Korean found on wreckage of missile that hit Kharkiv

A handwritten Korean letter was found on part of the ballistic missile that the russian army used to attack Ukraine. This may be a confirmation that the DPRK is transferring shells to russia for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the South Korean publication Yonhap.

The publication refers to British experts from the organization Conflict Armament Research.

"On a barometer documented in Ukraine on January 11, 2024 as part of the missile debris, CAR investigators observed a label with the handwritten Korean character 'ㅈ,'" the report says.

The inscription was found when examining the wreckage of the ballistic missile that russia fired at Kharkiv on January 2.

Experts studied the inscription and detail and suggested that it could be a North Korean KN-23 missile.

No other printed or handwritten inscriptions in Korean were found on the missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 2, the russian occupation forces struck 4 times in the city of Kharkiv, in particular, in its central part.

The Russians also attacked Kyiv with missiles in the morning of January 2. Currently, 10 victims are known. In addition, Mayor Vitali Klitschko talked about the consequences of russian shelling in the districts of the capital.