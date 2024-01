In 2023, Ukrnafta, the largest oil-producing company, for the first time in its history received more than UAH 20 million of dividends from the Naftotransservis transport and production company and the Secureit security firm, in which it owns shares in the amount of 49.9%.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The general meeting of the participants of Naftotransservis LLC decided to pay dividends for 2020, 2021, 2022, in total about UAH 6.3 million. For Secureit LLC - for the same period plus for 9 months of 2023 - almost UAH 14 million," said Serhii Koretskyi, director of Ukrnafta.

It is noted that these are the first funds from the results of their activities since 2020.

In February 2024, the next payment of dividends from both companies is expected - for 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrnafta increased oil production with condensate by 3% to 1.41 million tons compared to 2022.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) were alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.