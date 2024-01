Ukraine will never give in to the aggressor state of russia, because the existence of the nation is at stake. Even if we run out of weapons, we will fight with shovels, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with ABC News.

Helping Ukraine could potentially avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and russia, in which US troops would be forced to intervene, Kuleba said. According to him, the price of disorder in the world in the event of Ukraine's defeat will be much higher than the current support of the state in confronting the aggressor. Kuleba said that Ukraine will never give in to russia.

"Even if we run out of weapons, we will fight with shovels, because the existence of our nation is at stake for Ukraine," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Kuleba admitted the war was "difficult", but dismissed the idea that russian dictator vladimir putin now looked stronger after Ukraine's counteroffensive in the summer. He emphasized that the "minimal gains" of the russian federation on the battlefield were obtained at an "extremely high price" and denied that the russian federation now has momentum on the battlefield: "Hitler pretended to be very strong for many years, and we all know how it ended," Kuleba said.

