Ukraine and Lithuania have agreed on the joint production of drones and electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that during the official visit to Lithuania, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Strategic Industry of Ukraine and the Lithuanian Defense and Security Industry Association.

"The purpose of the document is to support and develop cooperation in the fields of defense and security. The memorandum provides for support for the implementation of joint projects in the field of defense technologies, including projects for the development and manufacture of unmanned aerial and ground platforms, electronic warfare equipment, mine clearance equipment and other advanced solutions in the field of defense technologies," the statement said.

It is noted that the document also provides for joint work on the development of products to increase situational awareness and provide technological advantage in the field of traditional weapons, such as armored vehicles and artillery systems, as well as cooperation between Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense industry companies and scientific institutions to create new products, in particular in the field of cybersecurity and communications.

Letters of intent were also signed between JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry and four foreign companies: RSI Europe, Brolis Semiconductors, DMEXS and NT Service. These enterprises are engaged in innovative developments and production in the military sphere. They specialize in the creation and manufacture of modern electronic warfare equipment, remote detonation initiation systems, optics for small arms, as well as surveillance systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, January 10, arrived in Vilnius (Lithuania) to meet with the country's leadership to coordinate further European support and cooperation in the field of EW and drones.

In December, Lithuania provided a new military aid package to Ukraine, which in particular includes several thousand units of shells for portable anti-tank grenade launchers and several million rounds of ammunition.