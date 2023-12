The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, said that he has accepted an invitation to a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss Ukraine's application to join the European Union.

This was reported by Sky News on Thursday, December 21.

Orban said that the Ukrainian President wants to discuss Ukraine's application to join the EU, which Hungary opposes. According to him, he accepted Zelenskyy's invitation to hold a bilateral meeting "at some point in the future." If it takes place, it will be the first official bilateral meeting between the two leaders since the beginning of the war.

"Orban said that Zelenskyy proposed a meeting earlier this month and offered to “negotiate.” “I told him I would be at his disposal. We only need to clarify one question: about what?" Orban said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister previously explained that he blocked a multi-year aid package of EUR 50 billion to Kyiv earlier this month because he believes that money for Ukraine should not come from the EU's central budget, as it would be a "bad decision."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told what he talked about with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during the meeting on the sidelines of the inauguration of Argentine President Javier Milei.

Zelenskyy also stated that he is not against organizing a meeting with Orban.

On December 15, Orban blocked the EU allocation of EUR 50 billion for Ukraine.