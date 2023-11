Hungary will block the payment of the next tranche of military aid to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF) until Ukraine provides "guarantees" that OTP bank or other Hungarian firms will not be included in the list of "international sponsors of war". This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, The Guardian reports on Monday, November 13.

Szijjarto said Hungary faced "pressure". According to him, they want to force the country to support the payment of EUR 500 million to Ukraine.

"Budapest cannot provide its support without guarantees that OTP bank or other Hungarian firms will not be included in the black list of "international sponsors of war," emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary.

The publication reminds that the EPF was created in 2021. The fund is intended to finance actions aimed at preventing conflicts, building peace and strengthening international security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 10, Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the European Union should not start membership negotiations with Ukraine.

On November 9, the head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's administration, Gergey Guyasz, said that the European Union should not start membership negotiations with Ukraine due to its non-fulfillment of conditions.

It will be recalled that on June 2, Orban stated that the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be stopped and the "peaceful" negotiations with the aggressor state of russia should be started even before it begins.