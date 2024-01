Ukraine has allocated UAH 17.5 billion for the arrangement of defense lines, which is a record amount.

Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal announced this on Friday, January 19.

"We continue to constantly strengthen our defense capability. Today we allocate a record amount for the arrangement of defensive lines," said Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister, UAH 17.5 billion will be allocated for the construction of engineering and fortifications, relevant equipment and a system of non-explosive barriers. Appropriate funds will be sent to relevant departments and regional state administrations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said that Ukraine would not move to deaf defense and would continue fighting.

On January 11, Bloomberg reported that the United States wants a clear war plan from Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the White House wants Ukraine to change its strategy for combating russian occupiers from offensive to defense.