The White House wants Ukraine to change its strategy of combating russian occupiers from offensive to defensive. The corresponding message from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be delivered by the United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, during a conversation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

This follows from a statement by Bloomberg on Tuesday, January 16.

The russians dug in too well [created trenches], and the Ukrainians spent too much ammunition, especially for air defense against constant russian missile attacks. Since the attack is always more difficult than the defense, it is out of the question for Ukraine now, the agency writes. Now, Putin has turned russia into a military economy and ordered troops to hold captured territories in Ukraine. At the same time, Ukraine has fewer resources and less and less support from allies, Bloomberg notes. Under such conditions, the United States can force Ukraine to defend rather than attack.

"Zelenskyy should tell Sullivan what they both already know: We're going to end it because it doesn't make sense. Instead, we're going to try to hold on to what we still have, even if our compatriots in occupied Ukraine think we're abandoning them. We will do this because we need to make time our ally, not Putin. But we can only protect our defense lines if you in the United States and Europe continue to send us drones, missiles and bullets, and materials to build fortifications," the publication writes.

In order to maintain morale, Zelenskyy believes he needs to continue to deny the stalemate in the war, but the Ukrainian President is right to reject Western calls for a ceasefire. Russia will use the pause for rearmament and replenishment of reserves in order to later resume a full-scale attack on Ukraine, which during such a "ceasefire" may not receive more money and weapons from the West. "So, a ceasefire now may be tantamount to surrendering later," Bloomberg emphasizes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in early December, the first deputy assistant to the President of the United States for national security, Jonathan Feiner, said that by the end of 2024, Washington intends to force the russian federation to start peace negotiations on Ukraine's terms.

On January 11, the Bloomberg agency wrote that the United States wants to receive from Zelenskyy a clear war plan.

On November 21, 2023, Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of peace negotiations with russia, despite Ukrainians being tired of the war.