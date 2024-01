Ukraine will not stop hostilities and will not go into defensive crouch - Defense Intelligence

Ukraine will not go into a defensive crouch. The hostilities will continue in order to prevent the aggressor state of russia from accumulating forces and trying to open new axes for hostilities.

This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, on Wednesday, January 17.

Skibitskyi noted that any ceasefire will be used by the russian federation to restore combat capability and improve positions. According to him, the pause will give russia the opportunity to accumulate strength and restore its combat capabilities. Skibitskyi reminded that in 2015-2016 hostilities were suspended on the captured territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, and already in 2022, Ukraine received a full-scale aggression.

"At the tactical level, hostilities will continue. No one is now talking about defensive crouch, and even more so about a ceasefire, because any ceasefire the russian federation will use to improve its tactical positions, and, accordingly, to acquire a greater capacity for general recovery or the opening of new directions for hostilities," the Defense Intelligence representative emphasized.

Despite the winter weather and the very difficult territory for conducting hostilities, the hostilities will continue: "We simply cannot allow ourselves to lose territory through our inaction," Skibitskyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 15, Skibitskyi said that the goal of the russian occupiers in 2024 remains the same, namely reaching the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

Also, on January 15, Skibitskyi said that any negotiations would only give russia time to build up its forces.

It will be recalled that on December 21, Skibitskyi reported that russia recruits about 1,000-1,200 people into the army every day.