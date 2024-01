"If given, then they will reach." Air Force comments on provision of AASM Hammer bombs to Ukraine

On Friday, January 19, the spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat commented on France's provision of AASM Hammer bombs to Ukraine.

He reported on the air of the telethon.

"How useful they (AASM Hammer bombs - Ed.) will be, you have to look at the battlefield... No doubt, if given, then they will reach," he said.

Ihnat hopes that these weapons will be no less effective than what has already been transferred to Ukraine.

"These are both HARM missiles and GBU-62 JDAM bombs, which are now being launched from Soviet equipment," he said.

At the same time, the speaker did not indicate from which aircraft French bombs would be launched.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the transfer of AASM to Ukraine. Ukraine will receive 600 pieces of these.

These bombs have already been adapted for MiG, Su and F-16 aircraft. AASM Hammer is a precision-guided aircraft munition that operates in all weather. Class - air-ground. This is a development of Safran, which was made 15 years ago. It has modifications.

AASM Hammer guided aerial bombs are compatible with 125, 250, 500 and 1000 kg bomb hulls. The guidance system can be satellite, infrared or laser. These bombs can be used at a distance of 60-70 km and at a low altitude.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France will supply Ukraine with 50 AASM Hammer high-precision aircraft bombs every month. The country also intends to increase the production of artillery shells for the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, Lecornu said that the French company Nexter will produce 78 CAESAR self-propelled artillery installations, which will be transferred to Ukraine in the future.