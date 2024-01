AFU will receive 50 AASM precision bombs from France every month

France will supply Ukraine with 50 AASM Hammer precision aircraft bombs every month. The country also intends to increase the production of artillery shells for the Ukrainian military.

Sebastien Lecornu, Minister of the Armed Forces of France, made the corresponding statement in an interview with France Inter.

According to him, the engineers managed to adapt the AASM bombs, which were originally intended for Rafale and Mirage aircraft, for use with Soviet aircraft in service with the Ukrainian military.

"We will supply them 50 a month, starting in January, during 2024," Lecornu said.

The French minister added that Paris will also increase the production of artillery shells for the Ukrainian military.

From the first months after the start of russia's full-scale invasion, France handed over thousands of shells to Ukraine each month.

"Since last February, this is already 2,000 per month, and from this month it will be 3,000 shells every month," said Lecornu.

Recall that earlier today Lecornu said that the French company Nexter will produce 78 CAESAR self-propelled artillery installations, which will be transferred to Ukraine in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 17, it became known that France would transfer 40 SCALP EG cruise missiles to Ukraine.

We also wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron announced the preparation of an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine.