Ukraine will receive 78 CAESAR self-propelled guns from France. It bought 6 of them with its own funds

The Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Sebastien Lecornu, said that his country will produce 78 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled guns. The first of them will be at the disposal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future.

Lecornu made the corresponding statement in an interview with the French publication Le Parisien.

According to him, the French Nexter group of enterprises will produce 78 CAESAR self-propelled guns. It is planned that production will be completed by the end of this year.

"There are currently 49 such guns in Ukraine... Our initiative is aimed at the production of 78 CAESAR self-propelled guns in 2024," Lecornu said.

He emphasized that for the start of this initiative, Ukraine purchased six CAESAR self-propelled guns with its own funds. These guns will be at the disposal of the Ukrainian military in the near future.

Lecornu added that the CAESAR long-range artillery gun costs from EUR 3 to EUR 4 million. He considers these costs acceptable to the allies of Paris at a time when the logic of selling off equipment taken from army stocks is coming to an end.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu was supposed to meet with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov.

Lecornu and Umierov were supposed to discuss the launch of the Artillery Coalition, but the Ukrainian minister's trip to France was canceled due to security concerns.

We also reported that on January 17, French President Emmanuel Macron promised to transfer 40 SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The French leader also said that his country is preparing an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine.