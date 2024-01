The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intends to launch an electronic cabinet of persons liable for military service at the beginning of the second quarter of this year.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chornohorenko said stated this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We plan to launch such an opportunity at the beginning of the second quarter as soon as the law comes into force. It's quite a short time for tools like this, you can say instantaneous," she said.

According to Chornohorenko, in the cabinet of a person liable for military service, a citizen will have the opportunity to update the data without visiting territorial recruitment and social support centers.

Territorial recruitment and social support centers will further use the data in their daily work.

At the same time, Chornohorenko did not directly answer the question of whether there would be military summonses in the e-cabinet.

"Summonses are an issue that will be considered within the framework of the so-called mobilization law," she said.

The Deputy Minister also said that the bill adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (No. 10062) on the digitalization of the army improved the interaction between registers, expanded the list of information about persons liable for military service, reservists and conscripts in the Oberih system.

She stressed that this will allow filling the Oberih according to a simplified procedure, without unnecessary bureaucracy, certificates and photocopies.

"You won't need to carry a bunch of documents. We will be able to receive this data in real time from other registers," Chornohorenko said.

The Deputy Minister also noted that the register of persons liable for military service will not be located in the cloud storage of NATO member states.

"It is located on the territory of Ukraine. It is important to note and say that this register will be located on the territory of Ukraine. It has already been deployed, is already working, has already received a comprehensive information protection system," she said.

Chornohorenko noted that the possibility of submitting an electronic application for a combatant status will also be introduced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada created an electronic register of persons liable for military service.

According to the bill adopted by parliament (No. 10062), personal and official data of persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists and data on the need for manning personnel of the Armed Forces and other military formations, in addition to information that constitutes a state secret, will be entered into the electronic register of persons liable for military service.

Personal data, in particular, include: communication numbers and e-mail addresses, health information collected to determine the suitability for military duty, details of a citizen's passport and documents granting the right to travel abroad, employment information (EDRPOU code and location of the enterprise, place of work, position, work experience), medical examination (military medical examination).

On December 26, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that russia's Telegram channels spread fake information about allegedly handing out electronic summonses to Ukrainians in the Diia application.

On December 17, the Center for Countering Disinformation warned that the russian occupiers were creating fake Telegram channels of Ukrainian brigades and battalions in order to spread their propaganda and discredit the Ukrainian military.