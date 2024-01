War in Ukraine may last from 2 to 5 years - US intelligence

Russia's aggression against Ukraine can last at least two years, and some experts name the term of five years.

CNN reported this on Friday, January 19, with reference to representatives of the intelligence of the United States and the West.

U.S. intelligence noted that russia's war against Ukraine will continue regardless of what will happen in American politics in 2024. According to experts, the war can last at least two years, and according to some estimates up to five years.

“Assessments vary, but virtually all of them assume that there will be at least two more years of fighting, according to multiple sources familiar with the intelligence — long enough to outlast Biden’s first term. Privately, some US and Western officials say there could be as many as five more years of fighting,” the article said.

A military expert noted that another attempt at a major counteroffensive by Ukraine to split russian troops in the southern occupied city of Melitopol is likely in another two years. Both sides are now “too exhausted in terms of troops and equipment to see huge moves in 2024.” The Ukrainians have discussed 2025 being “a more feasible option in terms of what they can generate to start another offensive,” the military official said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Mircea Geoana called to prepare for a long war between russia and Ukraine. According to him, hostilities may not end even in 2025.

On January 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed to hold out in 2024.

Recall that in November 2023, the President's Office compared a full-scale confrontation with russia with a 100-meter race. They said that Ukraine had already run 70 meters.