NATO Deputy Secretary General believes that war between russia and Ukraine will not end even in 2025

The Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Mircea Geoana called to prepare for a long war between russia and Ukraine. According to him, hostilities may not end even in 2025.

This was reported by the Romanian publication Digi24.

According to him, the West was probably too inspired, too optimistic at the beginning of the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops last year. However, now one should prepare for the fact that the war will last a long time.

"We do not see in any of the parties the military potential that would allow to win a decisive victory in one or another case... At the same time, we do not see the conditions and will not be able to accept the return of russia to the border of Romania," the publication quoted Geoana as saying.

He called for preparations for a long war, which is unlikely to end this year. There is no certainty that it will end next year.

We will remind you that in November 2023, the President's Office compared a full-scale confrontation with russia to a 100-meter race. The President's Office then announced that Ukraine had already run 70 meters.

And a day earlier, on January 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to hold out in 2024. This will make it possible not to freeze the war and make russia stronger.