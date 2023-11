The Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak believes that the war in Ukraine can end suddenly, at the same time, in his opinion, there are "30 heaviest meters" ahead, comparing the current military confrontation with russia with a 100-meter race.

He said this in an interview with journalist Natalia Moseichuk, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yermak noted that no one can predict when the war will end.

At the same time, he suggested that it could end "suddenly."

"To say frankly: I think no one knows when the war will end. It can end very suddenly. And that's what everything is done for," he said.

The Head of the Office of the President noted that many factors affect the course of the war, but I would very much like it to end as soon as possible.

"But still, if you compare with a 100-meter race, then I believe that we have already run 70 meters. But these last 30 are the hardest. And if you started watching and already feel like a winner, then you can lose everything," Yermak said.

The Head of the Office of the President said that even "unexpected" countries believe in Ukraine's victory, but it cannot be assumed that everyone will always support Ukraine.

According to him, you need to be ready for everything, since "you cannot live with the feeling that we are all to blame."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that a new stage of russia's war against Ukraine is beginning - positional confrontation.

According to him, "trench warfare" involves protracted and static battles, as was the case in World War I.

On November 6, the Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that Ukraine would never live in a frozen conflict.

On October 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had to convince partners of the need to support Ukraine due to "war fatigue."

On October 3, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that support for Ukraine from the United States will not decrease.