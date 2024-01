Ukrnafta ups reserves by 330,000 tons of oil and 618 million cubic meters of gas due to expansion of special p

The largest oil producing company Ukrnafta increased total reserves by 330,000 tons of oil and condensate and by 618 million cubic meters of gas by expanding the limits of two existing special permits.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The reason for expanding the boundaries of special permits is to bring their sizes to the contours of the productive deposits of the fields. The area of the subsoil area of the first special permit is now 18.33 square kilometers, which is 23.1% more than the area previously provided for use. The total volume of reserves increased by 217,000 tons of oil and condensate and 232 million cubic meters of gas. The area of the second license increased by 16.3% and amounts to 41.75 square kilometers. The total volume of reserves increased by 386 million cubic meters of gas and 113,000 tons of condensate," the message said.

It is noted that the company has already received the first two relevant orders of the State Geology and Subsoil Service.

"Until 2023, the company expanded the limits of special permits only twice," Ukrnafta director, Serhii Koretskyi, said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrnafta increased production of oil and condensate by 3% to 1.41 million tons compared to 2022.

In November 2022, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.