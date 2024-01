The drone that struck a target in russian St. Petersburg at night is of Ukrainian production.

The Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn has stated this at a panel discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos.

"We are able to produce something that will cost from USD 350 apiece, and something that will fly this night to St. Petersburg. It is made in Ukraine. Yes, this night we hit the target, and this thing flew exactly 1,250 kilometers that night," he said at a panel discussion as part of the Deciding Your Tomorrow project organized by the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation in Davos.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state of the russian federation said that 10 missiles attacked the Belgorod Region on the morning of January 18, and all were allegedly shot down, and the Moscow and Leningrad Regions fought off drones. The russians blamed the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the attacks.

On Wednesday night, the Ukrainian military successfully used a homemade air defense complex.