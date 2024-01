On Wednesday night, the Ukrainian military successfully used a self-made air defense complex.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, said this at a briefing in Davos, Switzerland.

He reminded that it takes years to fully develop one's own air defense system. Therefore, Ukraine followed a different path and combined Soviet and Western components in the new development.

"One of the systems was used successfully for the first time tonight. We shot down a Shahed 9 kilometers away. This is the first use of such a system. We have about five such projects in this portfolio. I am very pleased that we have already deployed all these systems on the battlefield," said the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries and thanked the American partners for their help.

Kamyshin admitted that he had no confidence that the self-made air defense system would work today.

Note that we are probably talking about the FrankenSAM project, which is a hybrid air defense system.

What it is?

FrankenSAM is an American-Ukrainian program for the creation of anti-aircraft missile systems, known since 2023. The main idea of the project is the integration of Western air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles, transferred by the Allies within the framework of the International Technical Assistance (ITA) to repel russian aggression, with Soviet air defense systems available in Ukraine. Parallel production of systems in the USA and Ukraine is expected.

These projects are intended to strengthen Ukrainian air defense against russian missile attacks against the background of the depletion of Soviet missile reserves for the Buk air defense system and others. So, FrankenSAM allows to simultaneously keep relevant Soviet equipment and old Western anti-aircraft missiles, which are available in large quantities in storage in NATO countries

We will remind you that the troops of the aggressor country of russia struck Odesa with drones. Their debris became the cause of fires, and people were also injured.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the russian occupation forces struck the center of Kharkiv with two missiles, previously S-300. Civilian residential infrastructure and high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the attack in the middle of the city.

The number of people injured as a result of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv, carried out on the evening of January 16, has increased to 17 people, of whom 2 are in serious condition.