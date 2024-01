Russians announce attack of 10 missiles on Belgorod Oblast and of drones on Moscow and Leningrad Oblasts

The aggressor state of the russian federation said that on the morning of January 18, the Belgorod Oblast was attacked by ten missiles, and all of them were allegedly shot down, and Moscow and Leningrad Oblasts fought back against drones.

The russians blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the attacks.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation claims that on January 18, around 12:30 a.m., Kyiv time, russian air defense forces allegedly destroyed one UAV over the territory of the Moscow region and intercepted one over the territory of the Leningrad Oblast.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, said that a drone was allegedly flying towards the russian capital, and the attack was repelled in the city's Podolskyi District. He claims that, according to preliminary data, there are no damages or injuries at the place where the debris fell, and emergency services are working at the scene.

According to the russian online publication Baza, in the Leningrad Oblast of the russian federation, three drones tried to attack a seaport - two of them were allegedly suppressed by the forces of the Electronic Security System and fell into the Gulf of Finland, another was shot down over the territory of an oil terminal at about half past two in the morning.

According to sources of the publication, the wreckage of the drone fell on the open territory of one of the elevator platforms of the port, between tanks with fuel oil. After falling, the drone exploded, causing a fire. The burning area was 130 square meters. There are no casualties.

At the same time, the russian Meduza publication emphasizes that the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation reported for the first time about the interception of a drone over the Leningrad Oblast.

In addition, the governor of the Belgorod Oblast of the russian federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claims that on the morning of January 18, ten rockets allegedly flew into the oblast, and all were shot down.

According to him, a woman seems to have been injured; she has a shrapnel wound in her right knee joint.

Meanwhile, in the village of Myasoidove, Belgorod Oblast, various damages were recorded in two private houses: windows were broken in one house, and the garage was destroyed in the other. Electricity and gas supply lines were also damaged. Emergency and emergency services are said to be on the scene. Information about the destruction is being clarified.

The russian authorities blame the AFU for these attacks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, meanwhile, on the night of Thursday, January 18, the russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine with 33 attack drones and two S-300 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 22 drones.