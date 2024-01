Biden agrees to make concessions to Republicans for sake of helping Ukraine - WSJ

US President Joe Biden has agreed to make concessions to Republicans on strengthening immigration policy in exchange for approving aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, January 18.

According to the publication, Biden is ready for negotiations and finding a consensus in order to allocate funds for Ukraine and Israel. For three years, the US president's administration has pursued a moderate policy on illegal immigration, which Republicans use to criticize Biden. A bipartisan agreement could end the standoff, the WSJ writes.

"Biden's willingness to negotiate with Republicans demonstrates what many liberal Democrats have long feared - that he is willing to move to strike a deal on immigration and secure funding for the war effort," the report said.

An immigration deal in exchange for new military aid to Ukraine and Israel is already facing difficulties as House Republicans push for tougher demands. According to a White House official, Biden is working to find a bipartisan agreement on border funding and policies that will provide "effective and meaningful reforms."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve new funding for aid to Ukraine.

Also on January 18, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he expects the bipartisan deal to be considered in the US Senate next week.

Against the backdrop of the russian federation's massive attack on Ukraine on December 29, Biden called on Congress to approve aid to Ukraine.