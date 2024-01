U.S. President Joe Biden met with Congressional leaders to discuss financial and military support for Ukraine. During the meeting, he urged Congressmen to quickly approve aid to Ukraine, stressing the importance of strengthening border protection against illegal migrants from Mexico, the White House website reports.

The head of the White House held a meeting with the leadership of Congress and the heads of key committees. The President expressed the need to approve financial aid to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular in the areas of air defense and artillery, to protect against a possible Russian invasion.

Biden noted that the lack of action by Congress could threaten the national security of the United States, NATO, and the world community. He urged Congress to quickly approve additional funding to support Ukraine and send a strong signal of determination from the United States.

In addition, the President emphasized the importance of quickly solving the problem of illegal migration at the US-Mexico border. Biden expressed satisfaction with the progress of negotiations in the Senate and expressed his commitment to reaching an agreement on border policy and allocating additional resources to solve the crisis on the southern border. The head of the White House called on Congress to pass a national security bill as soon as possible.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden supports a draft law that would allow the U.S. to confiscate part of Russia's frozen assets in order to direct them to the reconstruction of Ukraine. It is about 300 billion dollars.

Also, against the backdrop of the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 29, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve new funding for aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that air defense systems are "vitally important" for the protection of the civilian population.