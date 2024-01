Next week, U.S. Senate to consider bill to unblock funding for Ukraine

The U.S. Senate may next week consider a proposal for a bipartisan agreement aimed at restoring funding for military aid to Ukraine.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he expects to consider the deal next week, The Hill reported.

According to The Hill, McConnell expressed hope that the details of the agreement will be known in the coming days and emphasized confidence that the Senate will support the initiative.

Regarding the main issue - funding for Ukraine and the security of the southern border, there remains a certain ambiguity regarding the powers of the president regarding the early release of detained migrants at the border.

McConnell expressed some optimism about reaching a compromise, believing it to be the best opportunity for a package of decisions. At the same time, the leader of the Democrats, Chuck Schumer, also expressed a positive forecast and, for the first time, expressed optimism about the adoption of the agreement in the Senate.

However, McConnell expressed doubt that the bill would win support in the House of Representatives after approval in the Senate, given the heavy pressure from the conservative wing of Republicans, which is controlled by Speaker Mike Johnson.