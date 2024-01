Zelenskyy and Macron instruct advisers to prepare Macron's visit to Ukraine and speed up negotiations on secu

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron have instructed advisers to prepare Macron's visit to Ukraine and speed up negotiations on an agreement on security guarantees.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We instructed political and military advisers to start preparing the upcoming visit of the French President to Ukraine and accelerate negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees within the framework of the Vilnius G7 Declaration," he said.

Zelenskyy said that in a telephone conversation he thanked Macron for launching the Artillery Coalition initiative and for France's commitment announced within the initiative to produce dozens of advanced Caesar artillery systems for Ukraine in 2024 and shells for them.

They discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and the defense needs of Ukraine, in particular the priority ones for inclusion in the next military aid package from France.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of further strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system.

He told Macron about the beginning of the preparation of the Global Peace Summit, emphasizing the importance of attracting the widest range of countries to participate in it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastien Lecornu said that his country will produce 78 Caesar self-propelled artillery installations for Ukraine, six of them will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future.

The Ministry of Defense explained the absence of Defense Minister Rustem Umierov in the opening of the "coalition of artillery" in France by his participation in a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Earlier, Macron said that his country was preparing an agreement on security guarantees with Ukraine.