The Ministry of Defense explained the absence of the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov at the opening of the "coalition of artillery" in France by his participation in the Staff of the Supreme Commander.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the participation of the Minister of Defense in the opening of the Artillery Coalition. At the opening of the Artillery Coalition in Paris on January 18, 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented a Ukrainian delegation led by Deputy Minister Ivan Havryliuk. It was announced in advance about the participation of the Minister of Defense that the visit may be postponed due to the fact that yesterday the Minister of Defense participated in the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The Minister of Defense takes part in the opening ceremony of the Artillery Coalition remotely via video link," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that now the teams of the Ukrainian and French defense ministries are working on a new date for the visit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the French publication Le Monde reported that Umierov decided to cancel his planned visit to France, where the launch of an artillery coalition to aid Ukraine was planned, the reason for this decision being security considerations.