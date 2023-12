Kyivstar cancels next scheduled fee for tariff for its users

Mobile operator Kyivstar cancels the following scheduled fee for the tariff for its users.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Finally, we can announce that we have fully restored all the services affected by the hacker attack... We are grateful to everyone who continued to support and believe in us. That is why our team: cancels the next planned fee for the tariff for its users; allocates UAH 100,000,000 for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

The scheduled tariff fee will not be charged, in particular, in:

- prepaid subscribers, contract and contract subscribers with the Home Internet service from December 22 to January 21;

- business clients for mobile and fixed communication services from January 1 to January 31;

- users of Home Internet and VSE RAZOM [ALL TOGETHER] from January 1 to January 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, Kyivstar mobile communications operator was subjected to a powerful hacker attack.

On December 15, Kyivstar restored access to the mobile Internet in the entire territory controlled by Ukraine.

On December 18, Kyivstar restored access to SMS services.