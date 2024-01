Romanian farmers are blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Halmeu, Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

This was announced by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, information was received from the border police of Romania about the blocking of the direction in front of the Halmeu checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Diakove in the Zakarpattia Region. The participants of the action - representatives of the agricultural sector and motor carriers are blocking traffic for cargo vehicles. At 10:30 a.m., the participants of these actions blocked traveling by road to the border with large agricultural machinery. The reasons and approximate duration of such actions were not reported," the message reads.

According to the report, there are no significant queues of cargo vehicles on the territory of Romania in the direction of Ukraine.

"We should also note that there is an E-queue for goods vehicles leaving Ukraine at the Diakove checkpoint. At the moment, about 600 vehicles are registered in it. The Romanian side temporarily suspended the movement of goods vehicles entering from Ukraine in order to preventing the passage of other categories of transport. Trucks heading to the territory of Ukraine are also currently being allowed to pass. However, traffic complications may arise in both directions," the message reads.

Passage of cars and passenger buses is carried out as usual.

The message reminds that the blocking of traffic for cargo vehicles on the territory of Romania on the border with Ukraine also continues in the direction of two more checkpoints - Siret-Porubne and Vicovu de Sus - Krasnoyilsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Romanian government reached an agreement with the farmers who blocked the border with Ukraine.

At the same time, Romanian farmers blocked the movement of Ukrainian trucks through 2 checkpoints.