Romania's Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of the main agricultural organizations reached an agreement that satisfied several demands of farmers who protested for six days and blocked the border with Ukraine.

Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said the agreement covers 13 farmers' demands, but discussions will continue to find a compromise on the remaining demands.

The government has pledged to fully subsidize all agricultural excise taxes by 2026 and immediately implement provisions on subsidized interest loans.

According to Marius Miku, one of the farmers' representatives at the talks, the agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, as their duration may be affected by the upcoming negotiations with the transporters, which will last until Thursday.

Miku added that it is important for the government to grant permission to deviate from the mandatory rules of crop rotation and 4% fallow land in each farm by January 31.

