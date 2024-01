Romanian farmers are blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Siret and Vikovu-de-Sus checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

"Today, the border guards of Ukraine received information from the representatives of the border police of Romania about the renewal of the blocking of the movement of trucks in the direction of the checkpoint Siret, which is located opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Porubne. Actions to block access roads to the border are carried out by representatives of the agrarian sector," the message says.

According to the report, a partial blocking of traffic for trucks in the direction of the Siret-Porubne checkpoints also took place on January 13 and 14, which began in the afternoon and ended in the evening.

Also, from the border police of Romania, the State Border Guard Service received information about the beginning of blocking the movement of trucks in the direction of the Romanian checkpoint Vikovu-de-Sus, which is opposite the Ukrainian one - Krasnoyilsk.

Other types of transport, as well as pedestrians, at both checkpoints are processed according to the established procedure for both entry and exit from Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, farmers from Romania renewed the blockade of Ukrainian trucks near the Siret checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.